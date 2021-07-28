Oil rises on US fuel drawdowns despite Covid surge

Oil rises on US fuel drawdowns despite surging coronavirus cases

On gasoline stocks, analysts had expected a 900,000 barrel decline drop in the week to July 23

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Jul 28 2021, 07:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 09:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude and product inventories fell more sharply than expected last week, reinforcing expectations that demand will outstrip supply growth even amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $72.08 a barrel at 0119 GMT, reversing Tuesday's 0.4 per cent decline.

Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $74.86 a barrel, after shedding 2 cents on Tuesday in the first decline in six days.

Read | Adani Ports raises Rs 5,582 crore from global markets

Data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed US crude stocks fell by 4.7 million barrels for the week ended July 23, gasoline inventories dropped by 6.2 million barrels and distillate stocks were down 1.9 million barrels, according to two market sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

That compared with analysts' expectations for a 2.9 million fall in crude stocks, following a surprise rise in crude inventories the previous week in what was the first increase since May.

Traders are awaiting data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday to confirm the drop in stocks.

"Most energy traders were unfazed by last week's build, so expectations should be high for the EIA crude oil inventory data to confirm inventories resumed their declining trend," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a research note.

On gasoline stocks, analysts had expected a 900,000 barrel decline drop in the week to July 23.

"The US is still in peak driving season and everyone is trying to make the most of this summer," Moya said.

Fuel demand expectations are undented by soaring cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus in the United States, where the seven-day average for new cases has risen to 57,126. That is about a quarter of the pandemic peak.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Oil
Oil prices
United States
Business News

What's Brewing

Famine leaves nothing for people in southern Madagascar

Famine leaves nothing for people in southern Madagascar

Powering Iraqi homes one switch at a time

Powering Iraqi homes one switch at a time

Bhutan starts 2nd round of vaccination against all odds

Bhutan starts 2nd round of vaccination against all odds

In book, Akkai opens up about her transgender life

In book, Akkai opens up about her transgender life

A look at Basavaraj Bommai's political career

A look at Basavaraj Bommai's political career

DH Toon | 'BJP's downfall is imminent!'

DH Toon | 'BJP's downfall is imminent!'

Earth's 'vitals' worsening as humanity's impact deepens

Earth's 'vitals' worsening as humanity's impact deepens

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

 