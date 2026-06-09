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Oil rises slightly as investors await clarity after Iran-Israel halt attacks

Brent crude futures rose ‌13 cents, or 0.14%, ​to $94.38 a barrel at 0001 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate were up 11 cents, or 0.12 per cent, at $91.41 a barrel.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 03:36 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 03:36 IST
Business NewsUSIranIsraelOil pricesBrent crudeWest Asiawar

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