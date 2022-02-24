Oil soars, shares fall as Russia invades Ukraine

Oil prices crossed $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and Indian equities tumbled more than 3 per cent on Thursday after Russian forces launched missiles at several Ukrainian cities and the West threatened to impose more sanctions on Moscow.

The move came after weeks of Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border. Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled plans of the military operation through a surprise television address Thursday morning. He asked the Ukrainian military to lay down arms and warned of strong retaliation against anyone who interfered, agencies reported.

“Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia. We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” US President Joe Biden tweeted after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Escalating geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe made many investors across the globe move away from risky assets and seek refuge in safe havens such as gold.

The stakes are high as Russia is the largest exporter of natural gas and the second-largest oil producer in the world, while Ukraine is a crucial grain exporter. Also, the rise in oil prices came at a time when governments around the world already struggled to tame inflation.

“(There are) high chances that it will be a full-fledged invasion against Ukraine which is driving the (oil) prices (to a) higher trajectory. This momentum is going to continue and there will be a knee-jerk reaction, and we are headed towards $105 per barrel,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President of Commodity and Currency Research, Religare Broking.

The escalating conflict's potential risks to Russian energy exports made Brent oil touch $103.75 a barrel on Thursday, crossing the $100 threshold for the first time since September 2014, while gold hit its highest since early 2021. The BSE benchmark Sensex was down 3.3 per cent, or 1887 points, at 55,344.78 on Thursday.

“Indian markets have not been immune to the same and have witnessed a massive selloff. This is a time when investors will be tested for their patience and discipline. Markets are choppy and will probably remain this way for some time,” said Nitasha Shankar, Head PRS Equity Research at Yes Securities.

