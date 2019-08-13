Ola acquires Pikup.ai; to develop deep tech solutions

Ride-sharing platform Ola has acquired Pikup.ai, a Bengaluru based artificial intelligence startup for an undisclosed amount, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Founded by Inder Singh and Ritwik Saikia, Pikup.ai uses technologies like artificial intelligence, computer vision and sensor fusion to offer AI-powered solutions for businesses. As part of the deal, the team at pikup.ai will join Ola.

Ankit Bhati, Co-founder & CTO, Ola said, “As we advance on our mission to build mobility, we are investing in futuristic technology solutions that will shape the future of mobility in India and the world. We are excited to welcome the Pikup.ai team to Ola and look forward to co-creating innovative technology that will help redefine the mobility experience in the times to come.”

Earlier this year, Ola announced its intent to set up an advanced technology centre in San Francisco, to focus on developing next-generation technologies in mobility like electric, connected and autonomous vehicles. By bringing deep domain expertise to Ola, this acquihire will also deliver innovations that continue to improve safety and transform the customer experience, Ola said.

Inder Singh, co-founder Pikup.ai said, “Ola has pioneered many innovations in mobility and beyond. We are looking forward to joining Ola on its mission to build mobility for a billion people and are very excited about building meaningful technology solutions that have a deep impact on the lives of millions.”