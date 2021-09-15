Ola E-Scooter sale today: All you need to know

The much awaited Ola Electric has started sale of its e-scooters on Wednesday after a delay by a week.

While the sale was to start on September 8, it was postponed by a week to September 15 as over "technical difficulties" in making the website for purchases live for customers.

Ola Electric had opened pre-launch bookings of its electric scooters in July for Rs 499 and had received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours.

On August 15, the company formally announced its foray into the green mobility space with the launch of its first electric scooter, Ola S1.

For those who have pre-booked the e-scooter or plan to buy one, here's all you need to know:

1. The e-scooters will be made at the Ola Futurefactory. The Futurefactory is a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu, a facility that will be completely run by women

2. There is no dealership to buy the e-scooter, the entire process is online.

3. Once the purchase portal for the Ola electric scooters opens, interested customers would need to pay Rs 20,000 as advance and the remaining amount before their vehicle is delivered.

4. Once the booking is confirmed the buyer will be updated about the waiting list. The scooter will be delivered to the buyer's doorstep or preferred location.

5. Ola Electric has launched two variants of its e-scooter - the S1 and the higher-end S1 Pro. Ola S1 has been priced at Rs 99,999, whereas the S1 Pro will cost Rs 1,29,999.

6. Buying the e-scooter will be an easy process as Ola Electric has tied up with several banks, such as Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, to provide easy loans to buyers. are lending loans to the e-scooter buyers. The EMIs for these scooters starts at Rs 2,999 a month.

7. The Ola e-scooters come in 10 colours with in-house developed 8.5 KW motor and 3.97 kWh battery packs.

8. The Ola S1 gets a claimed 121km of range and a top speed of 90kmph. The Ola S1 Pro, on the other hand, gets a claimed 181km of range and a top speed of 115kmph.

9. The e-scooter comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display with multiple microphones, AI speech recognition algorithm, and runs MoveOS from Ola Electric.

10. Ola Electric has included a bunch of safety features for the scooters that include an anti-theft system, geo-fencing, and a flame-retardant battery that is also water and dust resistant.

