Ola Electric launches its most affordable e-scooters, teases e-motorbikes

The S1X has been launched in two battery options. One is a 2 Kilowatt-hour battery pack version with an introductory price of Rs 79,999 for the first week i.e, August 21, after which the price will be hiked to Rs 89,999. The other with a 3KWh pack which will cost Rs 89,999 till August 21 after which the price will be hiked to Rs 99,999. The S1X+ also has a 3KWh battery but with more connected features. It comes at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 till August 21 after which the price will be increased to Rs 1,09,999.

Equipped with a lighter battery, improved thermal performance and additional safety, the S1X has a range of 151 kilometre on a single charge and a top speed of 90 km/hour.

Ola Electric’s founder and chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal said, “Our goal is that we have to make EVs cost the same as internal combustion engines.”