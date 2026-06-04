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Ola Electric raises Rs 780 cr via QIP, issue oversubscribed 56%

The QIP was launched at an indicative price of Rs 35.86 per share, while the stock closed at Rs 43.06 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 16:19 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 16:19 IST
Ola ElectricNational Stock ExchangeOlabusinessFunding

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