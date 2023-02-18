Ola Electric to invest Rs 7,614 cr to make cars, lithium-ion cells in Tamil Nadu

Ola Electric signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 7,614 crore to manufacture four-wheelers and lithium-ion cells at the Pochampalli factory in Krishnagiri district.
DH had reported in January that Ola Electric may invest at least Rs 6,000 crore over a period of five years in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, which shares a border with Bengaluru.
Bengaluru-based Ola has already invested Rs 2,400 crore in the facility, touted to be the world’s largest scooter factory employing only women. The unit currently manufactures Ola’s electric two-wheelers, whose sales have picked up in the past few months, especially in December. The company is also looking at investing in setting up a manufacturing unit for four wheelers in the same campus, sources said.
More to follow...
