Omaxe may challenge Sebi order barring company, chairman, MD from securities market for 2 years

Asked about the Sebi order and its future course of action, the Omaxe spokesperson said, "The company has not received any order from Sebi. Once received, the content will be verified and appropriate remedy available under the law, including filing of appeal will be contemplated." "As per news articles, it appears more in the nature of accounting interpretations, which were duly explained through documentation, market practice and case laws. Rest we will be filing our response to stock exchanges within the stipulated time frame, on receipt of order," the spokesperson added.