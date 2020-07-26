OMCs invite startups for door-to-door diesel delivery

OMCs invite startups to provide door-to-door diesel delivery: Report

Door-to-door diesel delivery is expected to expand substantially, after oil-marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, welcomed applications from start-ups that could provide the service, according to Business Standard

A call for Expression of Interest (EOIs) has been welcomed from start-ups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). 

"These FuelEnts (fuel entrepreneurs) are expected to garner investments worth Rs 9,000 crores," Chetan Walunj, CEO and co-founder of Repos Energy told to India Today,

Walunj was backed by former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, according to reports.

According to The Sunday Express, sources said there is a push for mobile diesel delivery came from the government itself, which hopes that this would provide a major entrepreneurial boost in the energy sector. 

OMCs expect the number of mobile petrol stations to touch 1000 to 1500. 

“There is an estimated latent demand of around 300-400 TKL (thousand kilolitre) per month for door-to-door delivery of diesel or around 5 percent of the total demand,” a major OMC official told the Indian Express

Organisations like FuelBuddy, Repos Energy, Pepfuels, MyPetrolPump and Humsafar already provide mobile diesel services. 

