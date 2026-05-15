<p>New Delhi: Shares of oil marketing companies and paint manufacturers declined up to 3 per cent in early trade on Friday after petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre across the country.</p>.<p>The fuel price hike, the first in more than four years, amid mounting losses suffered by fuel retailers due to elevated global crude oil prices.</p>.<p>On the BSE, shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd declined 2.71 per cent, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd dipped 2.39 per cent, Indian Oil Corporation fell 1.85 per cent.</p>.<p>The stock of paint manufacturers, which use crude-linked derivatives as key raw materials, also traded lower. Indigo Paints declined 1.36 per cent, Asian Paints slipped 0.42 per cent, and Berger Paints India fell 0.14 per cent.</p>.Fuel price freeze: Rs 18/litre loss on petrol, Rs 35 on diesel.<p>Analysts said the modest increase in retail fuel prices failed to fully offset concerns around elevated crude costs and put pressure on market margins.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.23 per cent to $107.02 per barrel.</p>.<p>"The sharp increase in petrol, diesel, and CNG prices reflects the direct impact of the escalating West Asia energy crisis and supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.</p>.<p>With global crude oil prices surging from nearly $69 in February to above $120 per barrel and currently at $107 mark, oil marketing companies were under mounting pressure due to rising input costs and shrinking marketing margins, he added.</p>.<p>Energy prices globally shot up after the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28, and the subsequent retaliation by Tehran effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz - the sea lane through which a fifth of the world's oil and gas transits.</p>.<p>Crude oil, the input raw material for making petrol and diesel, surged above $120 per barrel during the peak of the West Asia conflict, as opposed to the $70-72 range before the conflict.</p>.<p>Though prices have moderated in recent weeks, they continue to remain elevated around $104-110 per barrel range, keeping pressure on state-owned fuel retailers.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the three fuel retailers were losing about Rs 1,000 crore per day, and the cumulative losses in a quarter were enough to wipe away all the profit they made in a full year. He had put the losses at about Rs 1 lakh crore.</p>.<p>To cushion consumers from rising global prices, the government, on March 27, reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each.</p>.<p>Industry sources said the price hike appears calibrated - enough to partially ease margin pressure on oil companies without creating major inflationary shock.</p>.<p>The increase, however, will have some impact on inflation, they said.</p>