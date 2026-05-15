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OMCs, paint stocks slide after fuel price hike

The fuel price hike, the first in more than four years, amid mounting losses suffered by fuel retailers due to elevated global crude oil prices.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 06:46 IST
Business Newsfuel price hikeFuel priceOMC

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