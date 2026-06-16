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One more year to non-leather footwear sector to comply with mandatory quality control order

The move would give smaller footwear manufacturers more time to obtain BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsFootwear Industry

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