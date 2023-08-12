ONGC Q1 net profit drops 34% on lower oil prices, output

"The reduction in ONGC's production in Q1 FY 2023-24 was due to shut down in Panna-Mukta offshore platforms for commissioning of new crude oil pipeline to modernise its evacuation facilities, post taking over from JV partners, cyclone Biparjoy (June 2023) disrupting offshore and onshore production and crude oil wells in southern India had to be stopped as a refinery there stopped receiving oil, following a leakage in their pipeline," the statement said.