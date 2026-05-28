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ONGC yet to take control of Cambay Block as Vedanta challenges govt move

Following the government's decision, ONGC said it was instructed to immediately take over operations of the block and deployed an operational team to Suvali in Gujarat from September 20, 2025.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 05:51 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 05:51 IST
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