Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Ongoing Middle East conflict to discourage investment into India, offset trade deal positives: BMI

Despite the favourable readings of policy uncertainty so far in 2026, BMI kept the FY2026/27 growth outlook unchanged, projecting a 7 per cent GDP expansion.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 10:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 10:05 IST
Business NewsMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us