Online alcohol delivery likely in these states through Zomato, Blinkit, Swiggy; Karnataka among them: Report

States like Karnataka, New Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu are mulling ideas to start home delivery of alcohol through e-commerce apps like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit and others.
The intiative will begin with beverages that contain low alcohol, like wine, beers, and liqueurs, Economic Times reported citing industry insiders.
"This is to cater to a growing expat population especially in larger cities, changing profiles of consumers who perceive moderate alcohol-content spirits as recreational drinking along with meals, and women and senior citizens who have flagged buying from traditional liquor vends and shop-front experiences as unpleasant," a senior executive told the publication on conditions of anonymity.
"Apprehensions about unchecked selling online too have been found to be unwarranted since checks include mandatory eKYC, upper caps on purchases, OTP verifications between stores, delivery executives and customers," the executive also said, waving off fears that might deter policymakers and governments from going ahead with the idea in the first place.
Swiggy's vice-president of corporate affairs, Dinker Vashisht, told ET, "Online models ensure end-to-end transaction records, age verification and adhere to limits. Further, online tech stacks synchronise with regulatory and excise requirements, ensuring adherence to timings, dry days and zonal delivery guardrails."
Online delivery of alcohol was available during the Covid-19 lockdowns in states like Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Assam, and Chhattisgarh, albeit with certain restrictions.
In Bengal and Odisha, online delivery of liquor has resulted in 20-30 per cent jump in sales of premium brands, the publication reported.
Alcohol makers are also reportedly excited with the prospect of online delivery of booze across states.
Ab InBev, which owns Budweiser, had come up with a platform in 2020 (when the Maharashtra government had permitted home delivery of alcohol during Covid) called Beerbox, which provided users with a list of outlets that delivered booze within a radius of three to four kilometres.
