Online alcohol delivery likely in these states through Zomato, Blinkit, Swiggy; Karnataka among them: Report

States like Karnataka, New Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu are mulling ideas to start home delivery of alcohol through e-commerce apps like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit and others.

The intiative will begin with beverages that contain low alcohol, like wine, beers, and liqueurs, Economic Times reported citing industry insiders.

"This is to cater to a growing expat population especially in larger cities, changing profiles of consumers who perceive moderate alcohol-content spirits as recreational drinking along with meals, and women and senior citizens who have flagged buying from traditional liquor vends and shop-front experiences as unpleasant," a senior executive told the publication on conditions of anonymity.