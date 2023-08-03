Bond trading platform NDS-OM faces technical glitch

Online bond trading platform NDS-OM faces technical glitch; trading halted

Benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield was last traded at 7.1908 per cent as of 11:33 am IST.

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Aug 03 2023, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 13:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Online bond trading platform NDS-OM is facing technical issues and has stopped working completely, several traders said on Thursday.

"There is some technical error from the host's end and we have been logged out and there has been no activity since the last 15 minutes or so," a trader with a state-run bank, who did not want to be named as he is not authorised to speak to media, said.

Benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield was last traded at 7.1908 per cent as of 11:33 am IST, according to the Clearing Corporation of India's website. 

