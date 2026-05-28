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Online gaming: 1 lakh jobs in limbo after Supreme Court ruling

Tax demands worth approximately Rs 1.12 lakh crore were raised against 71 online gaming companies, and with interest and penalties, total liabilities could climb to nearly double that amount.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 20:40 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 20:40 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtJobsOnline gamingbusiness

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