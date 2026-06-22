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Online shopping market records 16% growth in January-May 2026: Study

More than 11 per cent of the customers have made their buying decisions after being influenced by content creators or social media communities.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 15:49 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsOnline shopping

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