Online shopping market records 16% growth in January-May 2026: Study

<p>Bengaluru: Online <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/order">order</a> growth in India has recorded a 16 per cent rise year-on-year from January to May 2026, while Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) has shown even better progress at 18 per cent. </p><p>Through an analysis of more than 3 million online orders made between 2025 and 2026, global technology and performance marketing company Admitad found that the Average Order Value increased from $32 to $35, and there was a rise in the number of purchases made through mobile phones from 45 per cent to 49 per cent. Almost half of all the orders on Indian online stores are made through a mobile phone.</p><p>The data shows that articles, videos, reviews, and even comparative analysis performed on content websites and in online media articles account for more than 20 per cent of the total online purchases. More than 11 per cent of the customers have made their buying decisions after being influenced by content creators or social <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/media">media </a>communities. </p>.As AI reshapes shopping, US retailers try to change how they're seen online.<p>Affiliate stores, which are websites that aggregate products and deals into curated feeds for shoppers, attracted 22 per cent of customers, according to the findings.</p><p>Over 71 per cent of all transactions in the country occur through marketplaces. When it comes to products, the category that holds the lead is fashion, accounting for 24 per cent, followed by home goods at 21 per ccent and electronics at 16 per cent. Beauty & self-care and toys & hobbies account for 7 per cent, automobiles, parts & accessories 5% and sports & entertainment at 4 per cent.</p><p>The biggest increase was observed in mobile services in the first five months of this year as sales rose by 35 per cent because of the increasing usage of smartphones. Furniture and home furnishings increased by 19 per cent while online sales of electronics grew by 18 per cent.</p><p>“Affiliate marketing seems to be gaining traction as an important growth platform for brands in India. In 2026, the percentage increase of brands using affiliate marketing in their customer acquisition strategy was seen to have increased by 7 per cent, highlighting the general realisation that performance-oriented marketing generates clear and predictable results," Neha Kulwal, Managing Director, APAC MITGO.</p><p>Cashback offers drove 15 per cent of buying decisions, while promo codes and coupons influenced a further 10 per cent.</p><p>Despite the broader shift towards content and community, financial incentives remain a powerful motivator for Indian online shoppers. Advertisements in mobile apps attracted over 8 per cent of sales.</p>