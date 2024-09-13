OnlyFans is taking over porn. And how!

Fans of OnlyFans have been pumping money into the platform, helping the not-just-porn-but-definitely-porn site record a whopping $6.63 billion in revenues in the 2023 fiscal.

The 2023 figures were a 19 per cent year-on-year increase from 2022 figures, when the company recorded $5.55 billion in revenues.

While that might not sound like much on its own, its important to put it into perspective.

For starters, porn giant Aylo (formerly MindGeek), which owns sites such as PornHub and Brazzers, is estimated to be half the size of OnlyFans in terms of revenue, while PlayBoy, once a leading brand in pornography, is a fraction of its size.

While OnlyFans seems to be well ahead of (indirect) competition, given that it doesn't market itself as a site exclusively for pornography and has other non-pornographic content as well, revenues generated by the platform exceeded amounts earned by top athletes in some of the world's biggest sporting leagues.

NBA players, for instance, cumulatively earned $4.9 billion in the 2023-24 season, while Premier League players earned just under $5.3 billion in the same timeframe.