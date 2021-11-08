'OPEC+ can increase oil supply in market demand'

OPEC+ able to increase oil supply in case of market demand, UAE minister tells Asharq

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Nov 08 2021, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 14:10 ist

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, the group is known as OPEC+, are able to increase oil supply if there is market demand, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told Asharq TV channel.

The UAE has the capacity to supply additional volumes of crude to the market if needed and if agreed by the OPEC+ group, he said in an interview to the Dubai-based channel.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

OPEC+
UAE
World news
Business News

What's Brewing

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

 