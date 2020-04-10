OPEC+ confirms agreement on cuts of 10 mln bpd in May, June

OPEC+ confirms deal to cut oil output by 10 mn bpd

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna. (Reuters Photo)

OPEC and allied oil producers, a group is known as OPEC+, agreed on Thursday to cut output by 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June to help prop up prices battered the coronavirus crisis, the group said in a statement.

It said the cuts would be eased between July and December to 8 million bpd and the reductions would then be relaxed further to 6 million barrels between January 2021 to April 2022.

OPEC+ said it would hold another video conference meeting on June 10, to assess the market.

