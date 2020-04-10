OPEC+ ministers working to convince Mexico on oil cut: Report

OPEC+ ministers working to convince Mexico on oil cut

OPEC and allied oil producers, which make up a group known as OPEC+, were seeking to convince Mexico to join in a deal to implement record oil cuts to lift crudes prices battered by the coronavirus crisis, an OPEC source said on Thursday.

The source told Reuters that the OPEC+ ministers, who were holding a video conference, were trying to persuade Mexico to cut its output by 400,000 barrels per day based on the country's output level in October 2018, as part of broader cuts.

