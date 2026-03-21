<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/open-ai">OpenAI</a> has told advertising agencies it is increasing the number of users shown ads, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chatgpt">ChatGPT</a> set to display ads to all users on its free and low-cost versions in the coming weeks, The Information reported on Saturday, citing people briefed on the matter.</p>.From dating scams to fake lawyers: OpenAI details ChatGPT misuse in new threat report.<p>Reuters did not immediately verify the report.</p>