OpenAI to launch online store for custom versions of ChatGPT next week

By Rachel Metz

OpenAI is planning to launch an online store next week that will let people share custom versions of the company’s popular ChatGPT chatbot after previously delaying the effort, according to an email sent to some users on Thursday.

San Francisco-based OpenAI announced at its developer conference in November that users could start building GPTs — its term for custom versions of ChatGPT — without needing to learn any coding. With this option, users can quickly create chatbots that teach math to a child or come up with colorful cocktail recipes.