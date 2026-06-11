OpenDoor shuts India operations overnight over 'AI shift', sacks 250 employees

<p>US <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/real-estate">real estate</a> technology company OpenDoor has laid off entire India team of 250 employees in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ai">AI</a>-driven overhaul. Kaz Nejatian, CEO of OpenDoor Networks took to his official X account and shared a note. </p><p>He mentioned that the company is bidding goodbye to employees in India after winding down operations in the country. </p><p>"Today we began to say goodbye to our colleagues in India as we wind down our India operations. Our customers are in America, and that's where our operational work belongs," he wrote in the post while sharing a picture of the note. </p>.<p>In the note the reason mentioned for layoff is that their customers are in America, and the operational work they do for them is best done close to them. </p><p>"For years Opendoor built a large team in India to handle manual workflows across fragmented systems. As we have unified thee systems and have hired small AI-native customer-facing teams throughout the US, we need all this operational work to be done in person and close to our customers," it read. </p><p>He further added that Opendoor 2.0 will be a much smaller company by headcount, but a much larger company by impact. </p><p>"For the people affected, this is a significant and difficult change and we are providing transition packages including severance, outplacement services, and other resources," he added. </p><p>Additionally, Nejatian added a comment for companies hiring in India and wrote, "If you're hiring and have a presence in India, these are excellent people. Consider this my reference letter and hire them."</p><p>This is not the first time a company has laid off employees over AI shift. In April, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/wfh-and-then-a-4-am-mail-tech-giant-meta-begins-laying-off-8000-employees-amid-ai-transformation-4009541">Meta employees</a> were informed that 8,000 of them, around 10 per cent of the workforce, would be laid off on May 20 amid AI transformation. </p>