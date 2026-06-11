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OpenDoor shuts India operations overnight over 'AI shift', sacks 250 employees

In the note the reason mentioned for layoff is that their customers are in America, and the operational work they do for them is best done close to them.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 07:37 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 07:37 IST
India NewsUnited StatesBusiness NewslayoffLay offs

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