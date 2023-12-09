Operations at Ayodhya airport by December-end, bullet train in 3 years: Scindia

The construction of Ayodhya's Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport will also be ready for commercial operations by the end of this month, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said while addressing the media on Friday.
"I have surveyed the Ayodhya airport's construction along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. By the end of this month, the airport in Ayodhya will be completely ready. I am monitoring its progress not on a weekly but on a daily basis," Scindia told reporters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport along with flight operations. The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set for January 22 next year.
Scindia’s statement comes just a couple of days after he presided over a meeting of senior officials of the ministry and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and sought updates regarding the work at the airport in Ayodhya.
The first phase of the Ayodhya Airport development involves the construction of a terminal building spanning 6,250 square metres. This terminal is designed to accommodate 300 passengers during busy hours and has an annual capacity to handle 600,000 passengers.
"We are very very focused on our capex programme... we have a Rs 95,000 crore capex plan as far as airports are concerned both by the government, which will be about 25% and 75% by the private sector,” the minister said.
On the railway sector in India, the minister said that the first section of the Bullet Train project will be operational within three years, Scindia said. This comes only a day after Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw released a video of India's first bullet train terminal built at Sabarmati Multimodal transport hub in Ahmedabad.
India will have 4,500 Vande Bharat trains running across the country by 2047, from just 23 today, Scindia said. These trains can touch a speed of 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds.
The government is also working to ensure the carbon emission from trains will be reduced to net zero in the coming years, he said.
"The 2013-14 rail budget was Rs 29,000 crore, today the rail budget has been increased nine times in nine years to Rs 2 lakh 40 thousand crore"
The ministry also shared a report card on India’s highway network, which is currently 1,45,240 km as compared to 91,287 km in 2014. Infact, the 350-km high-speed corridor has now grown to 3,100 km, he informed.