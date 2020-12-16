Oppo ropes in former Apple India marketing comm lead D S Khanoria as CMO

Smartphone maker Oppo India on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Apple India marketing communication lead Damyant Singh Khanoria as chief marketing officer of the company.

Khanoria will lead the marketing operations and will be reporting to Oppo India President Elvis Zhou.

"We are delighted to have Damyant on board with us. He joins us at a crucial stage as we bring forth our 3+N+X strategy. Innovating tech for mankind continues to be the core of our business growth. I am confident that his experience of connecting customer desires with business needs will help propel Oppo India to greater heights during its next phase of growth," Zhou said.

Khanoria has worked for about three-and-a-half years with Apple before joining Oppo.

"Oppo has been on a remarkable growth journey in India over the last six years. Our incredible product line-up backed with a deep commitment to product innovation, R&D and local production give us a strong foundation for future growth in India," Khanoria said.