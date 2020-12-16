Oppo ropes in ex Apple India marketing comm lead as CMO

Oppo ropes in former Apple India marketing comm lead D S Khanoria as CMO

Khanoria will lead the marketing operations and will be reporting to Oppo India President Elvis Zhou

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 15:46 ist
Oppo Logo. File Photo

Smartphone maker Oppo India on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Apple India marketing communication lead Damyant Singh Khanoria as chief marketing officer of the company.

Khanoria will lead the marketing operations and will be reporting to Oppo India President Elvis Zhou.

"We are delighted to have Damyant on board with us. He joins us at a crucial stage as we bring forth our 3+N+X strategy. Innovating tech for mankind continues to be the core of our business growth. I am confident that his experience of connecting customer desires with business needs will help propel Oppo India to greater heights during its next phase of growth," Zhou said.

Khanoria has worked for about three-and-a-half years with Apple before joining Oppo.

"Oppo has been on a remarkable growth journey in India over the last six years. Our incredible product line-up backed with a deep commitment to product innovation, R&D and local production give us a strong foundation for future growth in India," Khanoria said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Oppo
Apple
smartphones

What's Brewing

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

Doll hospital in Brazil makes kids smile amid Covid-19

Doll hospital in Brazil makes kids smile amid Covid-19

'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'

'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'

Virus trains: How lockdown spread Covid-19 across India

Virus trains: How lockdown spread Covid-19 across India

The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic

DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'Govt ready to listen'

DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'Govt ready to listen'

Everest height and needless ado

Everest height and needless ado

Dinosaur with 'hair', 'ribbons' has experts enthralled

Dinosaur with 'hair', 'ribbons' has experts enthralled

From Chan to Ford, here are five ageing action heroes

From Chan to Ford, here are five ageing action heroes

Unemployment rampant among women

Unemployment rampant among women

 