Our emphasis on sustainability remains core to how we do biz: Lenovo India

DH: Which of the Lenovo PC sub-brands doing well in India (Legion, ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga, ThinkBook)

Dinesh Nair: All our key sub-brands in the market are seeing very good traction across parts of the business.

ThinkPad our legendary brand continues to be possibly the single biggest brand in the PC industry and is a trusted brand of choice for customers across coorporate India. On the Consumer side Yoga and Legion stand as prime choices for customers seeking high-end laptops across ultra-portable and gaming segments. Our gaming range now features a new addition – the Lenovo LOQ series meant for the aspirational young gamer and was launched recently on Flipkart, our exclusive stores and in key large retail stores and is off to a rousing start. Our IdeaPad series especially the IdeaPad Slim 5 and IdeaPad

Slim 3 models, continue to stay popular among PC consumers. We are known in the market for our sheer width of offerings and industry-leading quality assurance, and these have continued to hold us in good stead over the years.

DH: What new measures Lenovo has taken to improve traction among PC buyers

Dinesh Nair: We continue to offer our consumers value that far exceeds options available from others in this market.

To start with we have launched a high-voltage brand campaign that will cover our key leading sub-brands Yoga and Legion and showcase the value that these offerings bring into the market.

We will also on the brand side be investing significantly on a larger campaign focusing on the ‘Lenovo’ brand.

Given that this is a season primarily led by student purchases (Back to college), we have introduced several initiatives to add value to our consumers. These include specific offers enabled for students on lenovo.com and our exclusive stores.

We have tied up with a host of finance partners to ensure our consumers have the widest choice of financing options (both paper & credit card) across varying tenures, There is a host of cash back offers enabled across banks.

To top it up, we have now tied up partners like Cashify to help enable best-in-class product exchange offers to help customers bring back their older products and exchange them for the latest tech that Lenovo offers. These are just some of the many initiatives that have been taken to enable our consumers during this season.

DH: What is Lenovo’s growth strategy for 2023 and beyond

Dinesh Nair: In India, Lenovo has been experiencing a positive transformation, striving to evolve into a comprehensive technology powerhouse. Lenovo's commitment to India is evident in its efforts to nurture local talent and expand manufacturing capabilities, producing over 5 million products within the country. Lenovo India achieved impressive revenue of US$ 1.9 billion in India during the fiscal year 2022-23. Looking forward, we plan to leverage our unique perspective on IT architecture and pocket-to-cloud offerings, enabling us to continue providing innovative and sustainable services and solutions that meet our customers; transformational needs.

We are also committed to driving further growth by expanding the choices for our premium customers.

This commitment is reflected in our recent launches, from the impressive new LOQ series to the innovative dual-screen YogaBook9i. We maintain our collaborative efforts with our finance partners, aiming to enhance affordability through cashback incentives, exchange opportunities, and zero-cost EMI options.