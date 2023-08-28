Our emphasis on sustainability remains core to how we do biz: Lenovo India

While Lenovo leads the global PC market, it is placed second in India. However, things are expected to change for good, as it plans to roll out a whole lot of products covering a wide range of price points to cater to all consumers.
Recently it introduced the new Yoga Book 9i, which is touted to be the world’s first full-sized OLED dual-display laptop, which meets all requirements for both productivity and multimedia consumption.
The consumer electronics major followed it up with a powerful desktop range of ThinkStation PX, P7, and P5 series for creative professionals and programmers.
Besides delivering in terms of performance, Lenovo is also focusing on reducing the impact on environment while procuring materials for components and power for assembling their products.
DH's Rohit KVN interacted with Dinesh Nair, Director, Consumer Business, Lenovo India, and how the company is faring in the subcontinent and also its eco-friendly initiatives.
Here are the edited excerpts:
DH: Which of the Lenovo PC sub-brands doing well in India (Legion, ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga, ThinkBook)
Dinesh Nair: All our key sub-brands in the market are seeing very good traction across parts of the business.
ThinkPad our legendary brand continues to be possibly the single biggest brand in the PC industry and is a trusted brand of choice for customers across coorporate India. On the Consumer side Yoga and Legion stand as prime choices for customers seeking high-end laptops across ultra-portable and gaming segments. Our gaming range now features a new addition – the Lenovo LOQ series meant for the aspirational young gamer and was launched recently on Flipkart, our exclusive stores and in key large retail stores and is off to a rousing start. Our IdeaPad series especially the IdeaPad Slim 5 and IdeaPad
Slim 3 models, continue to stay popular among PC consumers. We are known in the market for our sheer width of offerings and industry-leading quality assurance, and these have continued to hold us in good stead over the years.
DH: What new measures Lenovo has taken to improve traction among PC buyers
Dinesh Nair: We continue to offer our consumers value that far exceeds options available from others in this market.
To start with we have launched a high-voltage brand campaign that will cover our key leading sub-brands Yoga and Legion and showcase the value that these offerings bring into the market.
We will also on the brand side be investing significantly on a larger campaign focusing on the ‘Lenovo’ brand.
Given that this is a season primarily led by student purchases (Back to college), we have introduced several initiatives to add value to our consumers. These include specific offers enabled for students on lenovo.com and our exclusive stores.
We have tied up with a host of finance partners to ensure our consumers have the widest choice of financing options (both paper & credit card) across varying tenures, There is a host of cash back offers enabled across banks.
To top it up, we have now tied up partners like Cashify to help enable best-in-class product exchange offers to help customers bring back their older products and exchange them for the latest tech that Lenovo offers. These are just some of the many initiatives that have been taken to enable our consumers during this season.
DH: What is Lenovo’s growth strategy for 2023 and beyond
Dinesh Nair: In India, Lenovo has been experiencing a positive transformation, striving to evolve into a comprehensive technology powerhouse. Lenovo's commitment to India is evident in its efforts to nurture local talent and expand manufacturing capabilities, producing over 5 million products within the country. Lenovo India achieved impressive revenue of US$ 1.9 billion in India during the fiscal year 2022-23. Looking forward, we plan to leverage our unique perspective on IT architecture and pocket-to-cloud offerings, enabling us to continue providing innovative and sustainable services and solutions that meet our customers; transformational needs.
We are also committed to driving further growth by expanding the choices for our premium customers.
This commitment is reflected in our recent launches, from the impressive new LOQ series to the innovative dual-screen YogaBook9i. We maintain our collaborative efforts with our finance partners, aiming to enhance affordability through cashback incentives, exchange opportunities, and zero-cost EMI options.
DH: Can you shed light on Eco-friendly features or packaging to reduce carbon footprint in the latest Yoga series PC and in future products?
Dinesh Nair: Lenovo Yoga series includes several eco-friendly features and packaging to reduce carbon footprint.
We are committed to sustainable solutions and offer industry-leading IT life cycle services to achieve this goal. Some of the key eco-friendly initiatives include:
--Asset Recovery Service: Lenovo Asset Recovery Solution helps minimize environmental and
data security risks associated with disposing of end-of-life assets. The primary focus is on
reusing, recovering, and recycling resources to maximize their value potential.
--CO2 Offset Service: It is a pioneering offering in the industry. Customers can offset carbon dioxide emissions generated by their Think PC purchases, including desktops, workstations, and laptops.
-- In 2012, Lenovo started using bamboo fiber as packaging cushions, and in 2022, the company introduced a brand-new bamboo gift box for the ThinkPad X1 and Z series. This innovative gift box is made from 100 percent renewable bamboo fiber, resulting in a 30 percent reduction in box weight compared to the previous version. The adoption of bamboo fiber aligns with Lenovo's commitment to environmentally friendly materials and sustainable packaging practices.
By implementing these initiatives, Lenovo demonstrates its commitment to making technology smarter and more sustainable.
DH: What new products are under work in particular to the Yoga series?
Dinesh Nair: Lenovo's new products in the Yoga series include the recently launched Yoga Book 9i, a cutting-edge convertible laptop that is the world’s first 13.3-inch dual-screen OLED laptop.
We have also along with the YogaBook launched several new models across our convertible and ultra-portable range on the Yoga platform. These include cutting-edge devices like the Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 and slim series which includes the Yoga slim 7 & 6., These devices cater to the growing demands of the creator economy, empowering over 300 million creators globally to express their creativity in the digital content creation space. Lenovo's commitment to addressing customer challenges is evident as these devices are designed to save time, offer comfort and convenience, foster collaboration, and strengthen daily connections.
Additionally, our emphasis on sustainability remains core to how we do biz, crafting eco-friendly devices for a more sustainable future.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.