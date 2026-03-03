<p>New Delhi: With the conflict in West Asia intensifying, India on Tuesday voiced concern over consequences for the Indian economy due to possible disruptions in energy supplies even as the government calls for "dialogue and diplomacy" to end the conflict.</p><p>While emphasizing the interest of one crore Indian nationals in the region, India said it is in touch with the governments in the region as well as other key partners.</p>.<p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-israel-strike-iran-live-updates-ali-khamenei-killed-donald-trump-iran-retaliatory-strikes-uae-abu-dhabi-middle-east-west-asia-conflict-news-alerts-iran-regime-change-donald-trump-tehran-blasts-2-3917321">Track LIVE updates of West Asia crisis here</a></strong></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-israel-strike-iran-live-updates-ali-khamenei-killed-donald-trump-iran-retaliatory-strikes-uae-abu-dhabi-middle-east-west-asia-conflict-news-alerts-iran-regime-change-donald-trump-tehran-blasts-2-3917321"> </a></p> <p>The Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister have held discussions with their counterparts on this West Asian crisis, the statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.</p><p>Noting that New Delhi has critical stakes in the security and stability of West Asia and the current developments "evoke great anxiety", the MInistry statement said that New Delhi said it will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and take relevant decisions in the national interest.</p><p>"We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard,"the statement said.</p>.'One crore Indians living there': India seeks early end to West Asia conflict through dialogue & diplomacy.<p>"In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt," the MEA said.</p><p>"As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety."</p><p>The ministry said almost <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/many-lives-lost-india-seeks-early-end-to-west-asia-conflict-through-dialogue-3918748">one crore Indian citizens are living in West Asia</a> and their safety and well-being are of "utmost priority" for New Delhi. "We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them," it said.</p><p>"Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy," the ministry said.</p>.West Asia conflict: PM Modi speaks to Sultan of Oman, Crown Prince of Kuwait.<p>"As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days," it said.</p><p>"In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard," it added. </p><p>The statement by the MEA, however, was silent on the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei.</p><p>The ministry said Indian embassies and consulates in the affected countries remain in close touch with Indian nationals and community organisations, issuing regular advisories.</p><p>"They have also extended all possible help to those stranded by the conflict. The embassies and consulates will continue to be proactive in addressing various consular aspects of this conflict," it said.</p><p>"We are in touch with the governments of this region as well as other key partners. The prime minister and external affairs minister have held discussions with their counterparts," it added.</p>