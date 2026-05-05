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Over 800 luxury homes sold in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai in FY26 for Rs 11,246 crore: Report

As many as 625 units were sold in Hyderabad during 2025-26 for Rs 8,562 crore, as per the 'Southern India High End Luxury Housing' report.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:39 IST
Business NewsBengaluruHyderabadChennaiReal Estate

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