<p>New Delhi: Three southern cities <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a> saw a combined sales of 811 ultra-luxury homes, each costing Rs 10 crore or above, during the last fiscal for a total amount of Rs 11,246 crore on strong demand, according to a report.</p><p>Real estate consultant India Sotheby's International Realty and real estate data analytic firm CRE Matrix on Tuesday released a report, stating that Hyderabad saw maximum sales among these three cities.</p><p>As many as 625 units were sold in Hyderabad during 2025-26 for Rs 8,562 crore, as per the 'Southern India High End Luxury Housing' report.</p>.House prices up as Bengalureans seek premium living.<p>In Bengaluru, as many as 128 luxury housing units were sold last fiscal for Rs 1,957 crore.</p><p>Sales of luxury homes in Chennai stood at 58 units valued Rs 727 crore.</p><p>For Rs 10 crore, the report mentioned that 6,210 sq ft area is available to a buyer in Hyderabad, 4,290 sq ft in Chennai and 3,930 sq ft in Bengaluru.</p><p>Ashwin Chadha, CEO, India Sotheby's International Realty, said: "The story of South India's luxury housing is a story of three distinct identities."</p><p>Hyderabad has the scale while Bengaluru has the velocity, he added.</p><p>"Chennai remains anchored in legacy prestige. We believe Bengaluru is the market to watch for immediate growth, while Hyderabad has set a new benchmark for ultra-luxury volume in southern India," Chadha said.</p><p>Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, CRE Matrix noted that the South India's luxury market has reached a pivotal inflection point.</p><p>"Hyderabad's leadership is backed by structural fundamentals - space-value and sustained demand for large floor plates. Bengaluru's transformation proves that premium living is no longer confined to heritage addresses. For investors, the signal is clear: differentiate strategies by city, not just by segment," Gupta added.</p><p>Kokapet in Hyderabad and Rajanukunte in Bengaluru emerge as the leading micro-markets for ultra-premium developments, the consultant said.</p>