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Overcapacity ⁠is country's perspective: India rejects US charge of surplus capacity in textiles, steel

"India's per capita steel consumption is among ‌the lowest," trade official Amitabh Kumar said.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 11:37 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 11:37 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsUSTextileSteel

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