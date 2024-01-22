Own damage and third party insurance: Which is more important?

Third-party (TP) insurance: TP is known as an ‘act only’ or ‘liability only’ cover. You must understand that the Motor Vehicle Act in India mandates TP insurance; if someone is found driving a vehicle without TP cover, they might be penalised and/or imprisoned. Regarding what the policy covers, TP shields against the third-party liability of the car owner. This includes injuries or death to the third party and third-party property damage. You might think that such liabilities may arise only once in a blue moon and would hardly run into a few thousand, but contrary to popular opinion. This is not true. Such liabilities may range from a few thousand to a couple of crore. TP ensures that in case of an unfortunate incident where you are liable for damages to someone else’s property or person, you have your policy to support you. Please note that TP does not cover any damage to your vehicle; OD takes care of that aspect.