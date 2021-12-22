OYO hires former Apple, Swiggy executives for leadership roles

OYO hires former Apple, Swiggy executives

  Dec 22 2021
Representative picture.

Hospitality firm OYO on Wednesday said it has appointed ex-Apple executive Nirdosh Chouhan as Senior Vice President of Engineering and former Swiggy official Kranthi Mitra Adusumilli as Senior Principal Data Scientist.

Chouhan, who has over 18 years of industry experience, will spearhead OYO's core engineering platform that plays a critical role in the company's business, OYO said in a statement. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, he has had stints with global technology companies such as Apple, Oracle and Infosys, among others, it added.

On the other hand, Adusumilli -- who has earlier worked with companies like Swiggy, Viki AI and Mu Sigma -- will now lead OYO's data science teams to build machine learning algorithms for engaging personalised experiences, according to the statement.

Also Read — OYO ropes in former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar as strategic group advisor

An IIT-Delhi alumnus, he has a PhD in operations research from The University of Texas, Austin, and nearly two decades of experience with expertise in data science and AI (artificial intelligence) technology, the company said.

Both of them will directly report to OYO Chief Technology Officer Ankit Mathuria. "With our unique two-sided technology platform, we are focussed on comprehensively addressing key pain points of hotel and homeowners and customers... I am confident that with their deep expertise and diverse experiences from different industries and businesses, they will take OYO's products and services to the next level," Mathuria said.

Earlier this year, Mathuria, an ex-Amazon executive, had joined OYO as Chief Technology Officer. In August 2021, the company had announced plans to hire over 300 technology professionals, including software development, engineering and product managers, designers, data scientists across entry-level to senior leadership roles. 

