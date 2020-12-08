Oyo lays off another 600-800 employees: Report

SoftBank-backed Oyo laid off 600-800 employees, according to a report by Moneycontrol, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The laid-off employees are mostly from the renovation and operation departments, the report cited, adding that Oyo is planning on shutting down these departments to focus on a revenue-sharing model with its partner hotels.

The hospitality chain will now charge the hotel partners a share of the entire revenue they earn.

Oyo, however, has denied the report of job cuts. “We have done no significant restructuring at this point in time. There are some localised actions basis change in business models and our move towards product and technology to serve our partners and customers keeping in mind the current business realities. We have no further comments to offer,” a spokesperson told the publication.

Hit by the pandemic, Oyo had earlier laid off hundreds of employees as part of its cost-cutting measures.