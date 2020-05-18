Panasonic reports 29% drop in annual operating profit

Panasonic reports 29% drop in annual operating profit

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • May 18 2020, 14:01 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 14:01 ist
The logo of Japan's Panasonic is displayed at a railway station on May 18, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Japan's Panasonic Corp, a top supplier of battery cells to Tesla Inc, reported a 28.6% drop in annual operating profit and did not issue an earnings forecast for the current year due to uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus.

Panasonic joined a number of Japanese electronics companies that have refrained from providing forecasts, including Sony Corp and Canon Inc, as the virus outbreak hits electronics demand globally.

Operating profit for the year ended in March came in at 293.75 billion yen ($2.74 billion), in line with an average estimate of 295.3 billion yen profit drawn from 17 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Analysts have forecast an average 225.46 billion yen profit for the current financial year. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Panasonic
Japan

What's Brewing

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

 