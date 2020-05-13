Pandemic Podcast: The struggles of a taxi driver in the lockdown

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, DH journalist L Subramani speaks with taxi driver Rakshit about his struggles in the lockdown and how he is coping. Subramani also speaks with Forms and Gears Managing Director Reji Verghese about how the lockdown has affected the automobile manufacturing sector. DH Journalist Dhanyata M Poovaiah talks to Dr Madhavi Latha of Bangalore Birth Network, to know more about the COVID-19 Mother-Child helpline.

