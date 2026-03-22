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Paragon steps beyond core market with Eeken, expansion strategy

The company reported revenues of Rs 1,652.1 crore in FY25, and returned to profitability with a net profit of Rs 35.4 crore, according to Tracxn.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 13:34 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 13:34 IST
Business NewsBengalurufootwear

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