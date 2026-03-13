<p>New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 10.6 per cent year-on-year to 4,17,705 units in February as positive market sentiments continued but the war in West Asia remains a concern as it could impact manufacturing and exports, industry body SIAM said on Friday.</p>.<p>Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,77,689 units in February 2025.</p>.<p>Growth in PV sales last month was driven mainly by utility vehicles, which clocked a growth of 13.5 per cent at 2,36,957 units as compared to 2,08,795 units in February last year.</p>.Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 13 per cent year-on-year in January: SIAM.<p>Passenger car dispatches declined 3.8 per cent at 1,06,799 units last month as compared to 1,10,966 units in the year-ago period, SIAM said.</p>.<p>Sales of vans in the domestic market were at 11,620 units last month as compared to 11,493 units in February 2025, up 1.1 per cent, it added.</p>.<p>Two-wheeler sales rose 35.2 per cent to 18,71,406 units last month as against 13,84,605 units in February last year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.</p>.<p>Motorcycle sales in February were up 30.8 per cent at 10,96,537 units as against 8,38,250 units in the year-ago month.</p>.<p>Similarly, scooter sales rose 42.3 per cent at 7,29,774 units last month as compared to 5,12,783 units in the same period last year, SIAM said.</p>.<p>Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 29 per cent last month at 74,573 units as against 57,788 units in the year-ago period, it added.</p>.<p>Commenting on the performance, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said, "Positive sentiments in the industry continue as passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers posted their highest ever Sales of February in 2026, with double-digit growth compared to February 2025." On the road ahead, he said, "While March has festive drivers in several parts of the country, the recent conflict in West Asia remains a concern, both from the perspective of the supply chain, which could impact the manufacturing processes and exports." Industry would keep a close watch on evolving geopolitical developments, he added. </p>