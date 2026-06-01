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Passenger vehicle sales stay strong in May; Maruti, Kia hit record highs

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported its highest-ever monthly sales, with domestic sales of 1,93,535 units in May 2026, compared to 1,38,690 units in the year-ago month.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 11:55 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 11:55 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAutomobileMarutiKia India

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