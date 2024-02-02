Pay taxes on time to make India third-largest economy in world: IT official

Itanagar: Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (NER) Chaitali Panmei on Friday called upon people to pay taxes on time to help India become the third-largest economy in the world.

Speaking at an interactive outreach programme NER Converses held here, Panmei said the department is actively reaching out to taxpayers to understand their difficulties and resolve any grievances they may have.

She acknowledged that tax provisions are constantly changing, which can make it more complicated for taxpayers.

"Therefore, the department is making efforts to keep people informed about these changes," Panmei said, emphasising the importance of understanding the basics of taxation to navigate these provisions effectively.