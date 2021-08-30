PayPal exploring stock-trading platform for US users: Report

PayPal Holdings Inc is exploring ways to let its US customers trade individual stocks on its platform, CNBC reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
The payments company also hired brokerage industry veteran Rich Hagen, the report said. Hagen is the chief executive officer of Invest at PayPal, according his LinkedIn page.
Hagen is the co-founder and the former president of brokerage Ally Invest.
PayPal did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
PayPal's shares rose as much as 4 per cent to $290.41.
