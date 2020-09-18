Paytm taken down from Google Play store

Just a few weeks ago, Apple and Google took down Epic Games' Fortnite gaming app for violation of App Store policies and circumventing commission payment.

Now, the search engine giant has removed Paytm. DH reached out to Google India for an official response on the ban imposed on Paytm.

The company spokesperson said, it has no specific statement to Paytm's removal, but Google has released a press note on user privacy, which indicates the latest sanction on Paytm maybe it is because the latter is hosting gambling games and encouraging betting on sports.

"We have the same goals for our gambling policy. We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," said Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy.

We believe Google has sent a notice to Paytm and is awaiting a response. Also, the latter must tweak the app to make it compliant with the Play store regulations.

However, Paytm is still available on Apple App Store and users can continue to make transactions with the digital wallet on their iPhones and iPads.

Paytm, confirming that its app was unavailable on Play Store, assured its users on Twitter that their money was safe and that the payment platform would be back soon.

