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PE investments in Indian real estate declines 23% to $1.1 billion H1 2026

Bengaluru recorded $115.9 million of investments, underpinned by sustained GCC expansion and its position as India's leading technology and office market.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 09:34 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 09:34 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsReal Estateprivate equity (PE)

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