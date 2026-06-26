PE investments in Indian real estate declines 23% to $1.1 billion H1 2026

<p>Mumbai: Private equity (PE) investments in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/real-estate">Indian real estate</a> totaled $1.13 billion during H1 2026, marking a 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline from $1.47 billion recorded in the same period last year. The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the maximum investment among the top eight<sup> </sup> cities of India, according to Knight Frank India.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> recorded $115.9 million of investments, underpinned by sustained GCC expansion and its position as India's leading technology and office market.</p><p>Office continued to remain the preferred asset class for investment with 89 per cent of PE investment in H1 2026, while residential sector received the remaining, said a report titled ‘Trends in Private Equity Investment in India: H1 2026.</p>.Houssed.com Hosts Broker Networking Event to Accelerate Real Estate Innovation in Bangalore.<p>Investment activity remained concentrated in a handful of established markets that offer strong occupier demand, quality asset pipelines and greater visibility of returns. </p><p>NCR emerged as the leading destination for private equity investments in H1 2026, recording a remarkable 522 per cent YoY increase in inflows to $411.1 million, compared with $66 million in H1 2025. </p><p>Accounting for over one-third of total PE investments during the period, the region's strong performance was driven by a balanced mix of office and residential transactions, ongoing infrastructure expansion, a growing corporate occupier ecosystem and a deep pipeline of institutional-grade assets. These factors have reinforced NCR's position as a preferred investment destination amid an increasingly selective capital environment.</p><p>Pune followed with $355.9 million of investments, supported by selective residential transactions and its growing position as an office and manufacturing hub, while Chennai attracted $154.7 million, benefiting from strong industrial, logistics and commercial real estate fundamentals. </p><p>Mumbai attracted $84.3 million, reflecting continued investor interest in India's financial capital despite elevated asset pricing, while Hyderabad recorded $4.3 million amid a more measured pace of capital deployment.</p><p>In a press statement, Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said: "The moderation in private equity investments during H1 2026 is largely a reflection of the evolving global capital environment rather than any deterioration in India's real estate fundamentals. Over the past few years, investors have witnessed a sharp rise in global borrowing costs, reducing the yield advantage that emerging markets traditionally enjoyed. Consequently, capital allocation decisions are increasingly influenced by factors such as execution certainty, taxation, liquidity and realised returns.”</p><p>According to him, despite these challenges, India's office market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, supported by sustained GCC expansion, strong occupier demand and an increasing stock of institutional-grade assets. </p><p>“Looking ahead, India's long-term growth story remains compelling, but attracting larger pools of global capital will increasingly depend on creating a competitive investment framework that complements strong market fundamentals,” he said.</p>