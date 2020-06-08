China c.bank to conduct MLF around June 15

People's Bank of China to conduct MLF around June 15 as 500 billion yuan of such loans expire

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 08 2020, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 09:13 ist
People's Bank of China. Credit: Reuters

China's central bank said it would conduct medium-term lending facility (MLF) operations around June 15, as a batch of 500 billion yuan ($70.55 billion) worth of such loans expired on Monday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement that it would conduct a one-off MLF operation this month, while the volume would be dependent on market demand.

Another batch of MLF loans with a value of 240 billion yuan is due to expire on June 19.

In the same statement, the PBOC said it had injected 120 billion yuan into the banking system on Monday through seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, while keeping the interest rate unchanged at 2.20%.

The reverse repo injection was meant to keep the banking system liquidity "reasonably ample", it added.

 

 

    China
    bank
    Central Bank

