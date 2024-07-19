Performance monitoring unit to oversee BSNL 4G rollout: Scindia

While private telecom operators especially Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have launched the fifth generation (5G) service almost across the country, the government-run BSNL’s plan of 4G service launch has been repeatedly delayed. This has led to migration of users from BSNL to private operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Vodafone Idea has also launched 5G services but it has been struggling to compete in the market due to its financial problems.