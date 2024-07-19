Performance monitoring unit to oversee BSNL 4G rollout: Scindia

New Delhi: The government will form a performance monitoring unit to oversee rollout of 4G services by the state-run telecom operator BSNL, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.
“Along with Tejas, BSNL, TCS, C-DOT, and all our players together we are forming a PMU. That PMU will not set monthly targets, will not set weekly targets, I have mandated them to set daily targets,” Scindia told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised to launch the theme of India Mobile Congress 2024, which is scheduled to be held in October.
“Those daily targets will be monitored by the secretary (Department of Telecommunications) and by myself,” the minister added.
While private telecom operators especially Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have launched the fifth generation (5G) service almost across the country, the government-run BSNL’s plan of 4G service launch has been repeatedly delayed. This has led to migration of users from BSNL to private operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Vodafone Idea has also launched 5G services but it has been struggling to compete in the market due to its financial problems.
According to the minister, BSNL will use indigenously-developed 4G stack for providing the fourth generation telecom services.
Earlier, the minister launched the theme for India Mobile Congress 2024, which will be organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). Around 1,000 startups and over 400 exhibitors from more than 120 countries are likely to participate in the event to be held in the national capital.
Published 18 July 2024, 21:13 IST