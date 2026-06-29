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Persistent-Nagarro deal: Value creation to come from revenue synergies, cross-selling

Persistent–Nagarro Group would be the 7th largest technology services company in India
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 15:55 IST
Business NewsBengaluru

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