Persistent-Nagarro deal: Value creation to come from revenue synergies, cross-selling

<p>Bengaluru: Pune-based mid-tier IT firm Persistent Systems' €1.27 billion all-cash acquisition of Munich-headquartered digital engineering company Nagarro will boost the former's European expansion plans. </p><p>Persistent and Nagarro are combining to create a $2.9 billion transatlantic AI-led engineering powerhouse, and the combined group is better positioned to support multi-region enterprise clients requiring integrated engineering, ERP, CX, data, AI and cloud capabilities across local and global delivery models.</p><p>Analysts said value creation will largely come from revenue synergies, account mining, cross-selling, broader service offerings and geographic expansion rather than cost consolidation. They mentioned that there are fewer than 10 meaningful client overlaps, while the combined entity will have over 350 $1mn+ clients, providing a large mining opportunity. Management indicated that some tail rationalisation may be possible, but cost synergies will largely be reinvested into growth.</p><p>JM Financial, in its note, said Persistent and Nagarro are a perfect strategic fit, combining Persistent’s AI-led engineering leadership, North American scale and partnership depth with Nagarro’s European business, complementary verticals, AI expertise, and ERP and CX delivery, to create a $2.9 billion AI-led engineering powerhouse with over 46,000 employees across 40 countries.</p><p>At the analyst call, the company highlighted that the combined entity will have a more balanced geographic mix, with North America reducing from 81%+ of Persistent revenue to about 62% of combined revenue, while Europe increases to 22% and RoW to about 16%. JM Financial said the management also highlighted that the combination would make Persistent the second-largest digital engineering company globally and the seventh-largest India-listed technology services company.</p><p>Persistent, which has a strong North American footprint, clocked $1,654 million in revenue in FY26 and its market capitalisation as on March 31, 2026, stood at $8.1 billion.</p><p>Persistent - Nagarro Group to be a combined AI powerhouse. It will expand into physical and industrial AI through Nagarro’s automotive, manufacturing and IoT/OT depth and expertise.</p><p>Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Persistent Systems, said, "AI is reshaping our industry at an unprecedented pace. Success will belong to companies that combine deep technical capability with global reach, while continuing to attract, develop and inspire exceptional people. Together, Persistent and Nagarro will be better positioned to help our clients navigate this new era, create greater opportunities for our teams, and build an organisation that will endure for many years to come."</p><p>Manas Human, Co-Founder and CEO, Nagarro, said, "With the AI revolution, we are entering an era that will reward companies like ours that already have a digital, data- and AI-DNA. With the combined strengths of Persistent and Nagarro, we’ll be able to deliver the complex intelligence transformation programs that our clients are increasingly demanding – at scale, across industries, and across the world," he said.</p><p>Meanwhile, shares of Persistent fell 11.20% and closed at Rs 4,298.25 on the BSE.</p>