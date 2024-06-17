A primer on navigating the gold loan process

The biggest risk in the gold loan business is price fluctuation. If the gold price surges, it is a win-win situation for both lender and borrower. The borrower can avail top-up loans. If it slides and the total value of the pledged gold falls below the loan amount, the lender will ask borrowers to pledge additional gold to match the LTV standard or pay the difference (the difference between the loan amount and the total gold value) till the gold price appreciates and surpasses the loan amount.