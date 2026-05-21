<p>A panel constituted by the Government of India, the Eighth Pay Commission reviews and revises the salary structure, allowances and pensions of Central government employees and pensioners. </p><p>The panel is set up every decade. The eighth commission will replace the seventh commission which came into effect in 2016. </p><p>Here is all you need to know about the Eighth Pay Commission.</p><p>Officially formed on November 3, 2025, recommendations of the commission on revised pay scales and benefits will come into effect retrospectively from January 1, 2026. </p>.ITR filing for 2026 begins as Income Tax Department releases ITR-1, ITR-4 forms; check what it means for you.<p>As per a <a href="https://www.bajajfinserv.in/8th-pay-commission">report </a>by Bajaj Finserv Limited, the commission examines inflation, economic growth and standard of living before making recommendations. </p><p>Around 49 lakh employees and 65 lakh retired ones will be benefiting from the revisions in salaries and pension. </p><p>The fitment factor could range from 2.6 and 2.85, which means there will be rise of 25-30 per cent in salaries. </p><p>The minimum pension of Rs 9,000 too could increase to around Rs 22,500-Rs 25,200. </p><p>The 7th Pay Commission had introduced a fitment factor of 2.57.</p>