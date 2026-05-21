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All you need to know about 8th Pay Commission

Recommendations of the commission on revised pay scales and benefits will come into effect retrospectively from January 1, 2026.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 08:05 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 08:05 IST
India NewsFinance

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