DH Deciphers: Know the changes from April 1 that will impact your personal finance regimen

If you want to be assessed under the old tax structure, you will have to specifically indicate this preference at the beginning of the year. A salaried taxpayer has the option to switch between the old tax regime and the new tax regime every financial year. However, a taxpayer with income from business and profession can change only once. This means, if a taxpayer with income from business and profession opts for the new tax regime, he/she will have only one chance to return back to the old tax system. Moreover, this option of choosing between the old and new tax regime is applicable only if the tax return is filed within the due date. After the due date there is no option, you will have to go for the default system which is the new tax regime.